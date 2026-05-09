Suvendu takes oath as West Bengal CM today, first BJP govt in state likely to have two Deputy CMs

Adhikari will take the oath of office at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday morning, most likely along with two Deputy CMs, said sources in the Raj Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CMs of several NDA-ruled states are scheduled to attend the ceremony.
Hours earlier, senior BJP leader and former state unit president Dilip Ghosh proposed Adhikari’s name during the Legislature Party meeting, saying he was the face of the BJP’s expansion in Bengal and the best placed to lead the government. After the proposal received the unanimous support of the MLAs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party’s central observer, announced Adhikari’s election as the Legislature Party leader.
“After a 100-year ideological journey, the BJP is in power everywhere from Gangotri to Gangasagar,” Shah told party MLAs and workers after the meeting. “When I had just become the BJP president in 2014, our current state president Samik Bhattacharya opened our account by winning a by-election (in Basirhat Dakshin). In 2016, we had 3 seats. In 2021, we had 77, and now in 2026, we have 207 seats, and we are going to get a CM.”
“The BJP promises the people of Bengal and the country that we will identify and remove every infiltrator from India. And let me say from this stage that people who call this polarisation are mistaken. This is not about polarisation. This is about national security,” Shah said.
“Friends, this victory is not merely about the BJP’s expansion or its ideology. Nor is it only about the BJP or the NDA forming a government in its 21st state. The biggest importance of this victory is that it plugs one of the biggest holes in India’s national security. Now infiltration and cow smuggling will become impossible in West Bengal,” said the Home Minister.
Launching a broadside against the previous government led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Shah said, “Under Mamata ji’s 15 years of rule, administration became thoroughly politicised, and politics became criminalised. Criminals themselves became politicians. There was no possibility of good governance. Goondaism, violence, syndicates, corruption, and cut money — all these have become a curse on Bengal. Within months of our new CM taking charge, all this will end.”
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Promising a “double-engine government”, Shah said Bengal’s development had been stalled because central schemes and funds were blocked for political reasons. The minister also attempted to project the BJP’s Bengal victory as a mandate for democratic normalcy after decades of politically linked violence.
“I appeal to all political parties, elections are a celebration of democracy. Why should violence occur in them? Violence must end across India, and the BJP has a special responsibility in this regard. Let us take a resolution and appeal to all parties that there should be no violence in the polls. It will be the BJP government’s responsibility that there should not be a single incident of violence or malpractices in elections,” Shah said.
In his speech, Adhikari outlined the priorities of the incoming government. “Bhoy (fear) is out and, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said, bharosa (trust) is in,” he said amid loud cheers from party MLAs and supporters, adding that the government would function on the principle of collective leadership. “The people of Bengal have given us a historic mandate. We will fulfil all the promises made in the BJP’s poll manifesto in Bengal,” he said.
Adhikari also emphasised the need for cooperation between the Centre and the BJP government in the state. “Let the Centre and the state work together to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bengal,” he said.
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The CM-elect announced inquiries into allegations of corruption and crimes against women during the TMC years. “A commission headed by a retired judge will investigate all corruption cases. Commissions will also probe into incidents of atrocities against women and the guilty will be punished,” he said.
Later, accompanied by several top leaders of the state BJP, including Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee, and Tapas Roy, Adhikari reached the Lok Bhavan to meet Governor Ravi.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More