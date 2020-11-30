Suvendu says people will have last word on career

Suvendu Adhikari at a rally on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

In his first public meeting after quitting as a minister in West Bengal government, Suvendu Adhikari Sunday refrained from making any political announcement and said “people will have the last word” on his political career.

Addressing an event in memory of freedom fighter late Ranjit Kumar Bayal in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari invoked Bhimrao Ambedkar and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and said he will uphold the Constitution and serve Bengalis and Bengal as “sevak”.

“Our country’s democratic system is by the people, for the people and of the people. So, people will have the last word. With their support and the responsibility they have bestowed on me, I will serve Bengalis and Bengal as their sevak,” he said at the programme organised by Tamralipto Janakalyan Samiti.

On Friday, he resigned as Transport, Irrigation and Waterways Minister. He, however, did not quit the party or resign as an MLA. While there is speculation that he will join the BJP in the first week of December, Adhikari is keeping his cards close to his chest.

TMC MP Saugata Roy who has been tasked by the party to hold parleys with Adhikari, said, “Doors are still open for talks. I am hopeful of dialogue between Suvendu and the party leadership.” —With PTI INPUTS

