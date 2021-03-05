Suvendu Adhikari makes his desire known: Ready for Nandigram battle

Adhikari had won the seat in the 2016 Assembly polls. (File Photo)

BJP leader and former state minister Suvendu Adhikari has told the central leadership that he is keen to contest the Nandigram seat against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to a senior party leader.

Adhikari had won the seat in the 2016 Assembly polls while Banerjee emerged victorious from the Bhabanipur Assembly segment in Kolkata.

According to BJP leader and former state minister Rajib Banerjee, Adhikari on Thursday told senior party leaders during an election committee meeting held at party’s national president JP Nadda’s residence that he was ready for Nandigram.

The final decision on his candidature will be taken by the BJP’s central election committee (CEC), which met in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders.

“Discussions were held on selection of candidates for the first two phases. Later in the evening, the parliamentary committee will once again go through the list before taking the final call. Suvendu Adhikari himself expressed his desire to contest from Nandigram. Now, we are awaiting the final announcement,” Banerjee told reporters after the meeting at Nadda’s residence.

Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari reached the BJP headquarters for the CEC meeting. A source said another meeting was scheduled for Friday.

A senior party leader said candidates would be chosen on the basis of their clean image, winnability and acceptance among voters. “The party will not compromise on these issues… Besides, people from all walks of the society will get a ticket,” said the BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.