Suvendu Adhikari gets ‘Z’ category security cover

Suvendu Adhikari

FORMER TMC minister Suvendu Adhikari has now got ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover in Bengal and ‘Y +’ category CRPF security cover in other states, officials said on Friday.

“Yes, we are aware that the Centre has given Z category security to him (referring to Adhikari),” a senior police officer said. He is being given a bullet-proof vehicle, too. The Home Ministry said in an order, “Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him Z category CRPF security cover with bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.”

Adhikari recently severed all ties with the TMC and resigned from all his posts.

Sources said Adhikari is likely to join BJP during Amit Shah’s programme in Medinipur on Saturday. Sources claimed Suvendu Adhikari has already reached Delhi via Bhubaneswar and will return to Kolkata on Saturday.

There are several Assembly seats in Purulia, Murshidabad, Malda, Jhargram, Medinipur, Bankura and Purba Medinipur that are considered strongholds to be Adhikari, sources said.

