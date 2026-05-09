Who took oath with Suvendu Adhikari as Bengal ministers? Check full list

West Bengal Cabinet Ministers List 2026: MLAs Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Khudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik took oath as Bengal ministers along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Written by: Abhishek Chakraborty
1 min readMay 9, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Dilip GhoshDilip Ghosh takes oath as minister of Bengal in the Suvendu Adhikari Cabinet
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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal. In doing so, he became the first from the party to assume the top post in the state. He also became the first Chief Minister to take oath at the Brigade Parade ground. Along with Adhikari, 5 MLAs took oath in his council of ministers. The Bengal Cabinet is likely to be expanded later.

The high-security event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of states ruled by the BJP and its allies: Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Madan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), and others.

Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office to all the ministers.

Among those who took oath were Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtanya, Kshudiram Tudu, Nisith Pramanik

 

 

Abhishek Chakraborty
Abhishek Chakraborty
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Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation. His work spans editorial planning, real-time news judgment, headline optimisation, and platform strategy, including search and social distribution. He has a strong interest in the evolution of news consumption in the digital ecosystem. He is particularly interested in how national newsrooms adapt to platform-led distribution models, data-informed editorial choices, and the balance between speed, depth, and credibility in digital-first journalism. His core interest areas are business, science, and political news. Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse. Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places. Work experience: Abhishek has over 12 years of experience at The Times of India, The Quint, India Today, ABP Network, and now, at The Indian Express. ... Read More

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