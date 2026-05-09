Who took oath with Suvendu Adhikari as Bengal ministers? Check full list

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal. In doing so, he became the first from the party to assume the top post in the state. He also became the first Chief Minister to take oath at the Brigade Parade ground. Along with Adhikari, 5 MLAs took oath in his council of ministers. The Bengal Cabinet is likely to be expanded later.

The high-security event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of states ruled by the BJP and its allies: Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Madan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), and others.