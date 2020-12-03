Suvendu Adhikari a ‘closed chapter’ : TMC

Suvendu Adhikari

Miffed over developments regarding disgruntled leader Suvendu Adhikari, the ruling TMC Thursday said the episode is now a “closed chapter” and the party will not make any further efforts to woo him back,

party sources said.

According to the sources, the TMC top brass has decided not to take any further initiative to convince Adhikari to remain in the party or address his grievances. TMC is, however, open to hearing Adhikari if he has to say something, they said.

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy, who acted as an interlocutor for the party and Adhikari, without naming anyone, said TMC is a very big political party with a mass leader like Mamata Banerjee. “It will not impact if one or two are leaving the party

“Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee had yesterday instructed us not to initiate any further discussion with him and concentrate on the campaign (for the state poll). Suvendu Adhikari is a closed chapter for the party. If he has something to say, he can. He is on his own now,” a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

According to the party sources, TMC is miffed over Adhikari “doing a somersault” after agreeing on the common ground during the Tuesday night meeting.

“If Adhikari has already made up his mind for some future efforts then he should speak out instead of beating around the bush. No one is bigger than the party. Whatever he is today is because of the party, he should not forget it,” the TMC leader said.

The development came amidst speculations over Adhikari’s next political move following the impasse in the dialogue between him and the party, which has claimed that differences with him had been sorted out.

According to TMC sources, the party leadership had sent Adhikari a message on Thursday morning stating that “the details of the meeting between him, party leaders and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were disclosed after all the issues

were discussed and resolved.

“Now if you have changed your stand, it is your decision,” the message said.

Sources close to Adhikari said he did not want the details of what transpired at the meeting during the backchannel talks to be leaked to the media. Roy, who was among those who held talks with Adhikari, said the “Party will not say anything more on the issue and now it is for him to speak up”.

To a question on increasing discontent in the party, Roy without naming anyone said, “There is a saying in English rats desert sinking ships. We all know the fate of the rats that jump into the sea. There are a few who think the TMC has become a weak party and are therefore leaving it.

“They don’t know that TMC is strong enough and we will once again form the government in Bengal. We have a leader

like Mamata Banerjee with us,” he said. “TMC is a big political party so if one or two leaders leave, the party will not have any major impact. Earlier Mukul Roy has left the party; it did not impact us,” he added.

