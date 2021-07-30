Suvali villagers oppose Surat Municipal Corporation move to shift waste dumping site

The villagers, after learning about the decision, called a meeting of residents and sarpanches of neighbouring villages.

Villagers of Suvali on Friday handed over a memorandum to the Surat district collector opposing the Surat Municipal Corporation’s decision to shift the solid waste dumping site from Khajod to Suvali.

The civic body decided to shift the waste dumping site came as the Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City and Surat Diamond Bourse (SDM) project is on the verge of completion at Khajod village and the dumping site is opposite to the DREAM City.

On Friday, Babubhai Ahir, sarpanch of Suvali, along with sarpanches of neighbouring villages, handed over memorandum to District Collector Ayush Oak.

In the memorandum, the villagers alleged last year also the SMC had also planned to shift the site to their village but the villagers had opposed.

Again SMC had started activities of putting request to state government to get government land of 50 hecatres for dumping solid waste and 25 hectares for setting up plant to convert solid waste to urea at Suvali village.”

The memorandum added, “The land selected by SMC have schools, residential area, and also agricultural land… The main occupation of the people of Suvali village is fishing, agriculture and animal husbandry, and if the dumping site comes up at Suvali village, it would be difficult for survival. With such bad odour, people cannot work in the agricultural fields..”

Suvali village has a famous beach which is being developed by the state government.

Ahir told The Indian Express, “Our village falls in the seacoast and the state government has planned to develop beach by spending crores of rupees. People from Suvali and nearby villages are opposing the project.”