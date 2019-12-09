SUV driver fined Rs 9,500 for damaging a tree in Telangana town

On Sunday night, a Mahindra Xylo SUV lost control and rammed into a traffic median in Siddipet, damaging a tree. (Express photo) On Sunday night, a Mahindra Xylo SUV lost control and rammed into a traffic median in Siddipet, damaging a tree. (Express photo)

What is the cost of damaging a tree by the road? If you are in Siddipet town of Telangana, you may have to shell out an amount running into thousands.

On Sunday night, a Mahindra Xylo SUV lost control and rammed into a median at Government Medical College in Siddipet. Upon learning about the incident from the police, the horticulture officers of Siddipet municipality took up the matter, and have imposed a fine of Rs 9,500 on the driver.

This is not the first time a fine has been imposed for damaging trees. The horticulture officers have since September 2018 collected over Rs 1.2 lakh towards penalties collected on damages to ‘Haritha Haram’ plants. A man had earlier removed 30 Haritha Haram plants from a plot and was fined Rs 30,000. This is the maximum fine imposed so far.

‘Haritha Haram’ is an ambitious re-forestation programme of the state government.

Samalla Ilaiah, horticulture officer, Siddipet municipality, who has been actively imposing fines against those who damage the plants, told indianexpress.com that so far, lakhs of trees have been planted across Siddipet.

Saplings are being planted on either side of the roads and on medians, and according to Ilaiah, his team of 30 labourers are on a daily job of watering plants and planting new ones. “A lot of money is spent on the upkeep of these trees. Imposing fines will send out a strong message to the offenders,” he said.

“We have instructions from Siddipet MLA and finance minister T Harish Rao and Commissioner Siddipet,” Ilaiah added.

According to him, 50,672 plants were planted in 2018-19 and another 49,911 in 2019-20 in Siddipet.

