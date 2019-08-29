Suspicion of child-lifting: Man taking 7-year-old nephew to doctor lynched in Sambhal

A 40-year-old man accompanying his seven-year-old ailing nephew to a doctor was on Tuesday afternoon lynched by a mob on the suspicion that he was a child-lifter. The incident took place at Asalatpur Jarai village in Chandausi police station area of Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh.

Advertising

The brother of the deceased was seriously injured in the attack.

Police have arrested six people and are conducting raids in the area to nab the other accused.

According to police, Raju (40) and his brother Ram Avtar (42), residents of Chabra village in Sambhal, were taking their nephew Ravi to a doctor in Chandausi when the incident took place.

Advertising

“Raju and Ram first took the boy to a Community Health Centre at Reeth village, but the doctors there suggested them to take him to Chandausi as he was not getting respite from an acute stomach ache. On the way to Chandausi, the boy was screaming with pain. Residents of Asalatpur Jarai village, about 4 km from Chandausi, mistook them to be child-lifters and attacked them with iron rods, sticks and stones. Raju died on the spot. Ram was taken to a Chandausi hospital from where he was referred to a Moradabad hospital,” said Dharam Pal Singh, in-charge of Chandausi Police Station.

Based on a complaint filed by younger brother of the deceased, police registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147, 148 (rioting) among others.

Madan Lal, brother of the deceased, also alleged that the mob took away Rs 15,000 and a mobile phone from his brother.

“Six persons have been arrested. We are conducting raids to arrest others,” said SP, (Sambhal) Yamuna Prasad.