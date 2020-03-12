Suspension of seven Congress MPs revoked

Five of the seven suspended Congress MPs outside Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/File) Five of the seven suspended Congress MPs outside Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/File)

Lok Sabha Wednesday passed a motion to revoke suspension of seven Congress MPs. Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were suspended on March 5 for the remaining period of Budget session on grounds of gross misconduct.

Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ran Meghwal moved the motion to revoke the suspension and it was a passed by a voice vote. Speaker Om Birla then announced that the suspension stands revoked with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, Speaker Birla came to the House for the first time since the ruckus on March 2, when ruling and opposition MPs got into a scuffle. In his absence, the proceedings were presided over by members from the panel of chairpersons. After a meeting with leaders of all parties on Wednesday, Birla came to the House at 1.30 pm.

He said he was pained over the recent happenings in the House and actions of some members who tore papers in the Well, snatched papers from marshals and displayed placards. “In this House, we can agree, disagree on issues, or use sarcasm, but decorum should be maintained,” Birla said, assuring the Opposition that he would allow time for discussion on issues demanded by members. “It is necessary to keep the dignity of the Chair intact to retain the faith of people in India’s democracy,” he added.

Maintaining that his party never wanted to dishonour the Chair, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought revocation of suspension of the seven members. Pointing out that it is the responsibility of both the Opposition and the treasury benches to maintain the dignity of the House, Chowdhury said, “You don’t give life sentence to someone for just killing a pigeon.”

DMK’s T R Baalu and TMC’s Sougata Ray said the House should function in harmony and said members will refrain from any action which impinges on the dignity of the House.

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey said this is the first time in the history of Lok Sabha that Speaker did not attend the House for four days because he was hurt by actions of members.

