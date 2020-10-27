Suspension of freight trains to Punjab: Capt dials Centre, Rly minister seeks assurance on safety

Agitating farmers block train tracks in Jandiala Guru area of Amritsar district on Monday. (Express Photo)

With Union Ministry of Railways suspending freight movement to Punjab till October 29, the state — which is already facing shortage of coal, fertiliser and bardana —now fears that the situation will worsen. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday sought the personal intervention of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal for the immediate restoration of freight movement. Goyal, in turn, sought an assurance from the state’s Congress government of the safety of trains and crew members to restore freight services.

The Centre had on Sunday suspended movement of goods trains to Punjab. On Monday, the Centre extended the suspension by four more days.

“We have coal stocks to last only for a day now. It is going to be a problem. Our peak load is 6,000 MW every day. We are purchasing 1,000 MW from outside. This is causing us financial loss and also there is fluctuation in voltage,” A Venu Prasad, CMD, PSPCL told The Indian Express.

Amarinder spoke to Goyal and said that Railways’ decision to discontinue freight movement in Punjab could further provoke agitated farmers protesting against Centre’s farm laws. “Not only Punjab will face serious disruption in economic activities and shortage of essential supplies, but Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh will also face serious economic crisis”, Amarinder said.

The agitating farmers had allowed goods trains traffic from October 22. But the traffic is suspended since Sunday.

Responding to Amarinder, Goyal wrote: “Railway drivers need to have confidence and security to operate freely. Indian Railways started freight trains and started moving empty coaching rakes to maintenance depots on October 22 and 23 after an assurance was given by the local police that dharna has been lifted.” He added that sporadic obstruction of tracks is still continuing .

“They (Railways staff) are asking for assurance from the state government that all train movements (freight and passenger) will be allowed without any obstruction and necessary security will be provided by the state,” Goyal said. —With ENS Inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.