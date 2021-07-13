Suspension of FCRA certificate: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on CHRI plea

“You cannot ask these people to suffer in Covid times. We cannot have these people waiting without their salaries,” Justice Rekha Palli said, while listing the case for hearing on July 17.

THE DELHI High Court on Monday directed the Centre to respond to the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative’s (CHRI) plea seeking permission for utilisation of 25 per cent of its foreign contribution and permission to receive donations from abroad.

Last month, the Centre suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificate of the civil society organisation.

The court passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the CHRI against suspension of the FCRA certificate for 180 days, and the application seeking interim relief.

In its suspension order of June 7, the Ministry of Home Affairs had stated that information about opening of a bank account in February 2016 was not intimated by CHRI to the authorities. It also accused CHRI of other violations of FCRA. “Further, one utilisation account through which the Association has been utilising foreign contribution has not been intimated in ARs for FY 2016-17 and 2017-18,” the ministry order stated.