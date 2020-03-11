Suspension of 7 Congress Lok Sabha MPs withdrawn

Five of the seven suspended Congress MPs outside Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI Photo) Five of the seven suspended Congress MPs outside Parliament in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The suspension of seven Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha was withdrawn Wednesday. Speaker Om Birla had adjourned the House for an hour till 1.30 pm after uproar over the issue.

The suspension of Congress MPs in LS has been withdrawn @IndianExpress — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) March 11, 2020

The leaders were suspended on March 5 for “gross misconduct” after they trooped to the Well of the House and snatched papers from the Speaker’s table. The suspension was to last for the remaining period of the ongoing budget session.

Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla were among the suspended MPs.

The Congress had reacted to the suspension, saying it was a “dictatorial decision” and motivated by “revenge politics”.

“All the Opposition (parties)… we are on the same page… none of the Opposition parties will allow this government which is hell-bent on throttling the voice of the Opposition parties. We wouldn’t budge from our own demand that the Delhi riot issue has to be discussed inside Parliament,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Also read | How an MP is suspended from Lok Sabha by the Speaker

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd