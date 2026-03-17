Suspension of all 8 Opposition MPs to be revoked today

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday will revoke the suspension of eight Opposition MPs, who had been suspended for the entire Budget Session for their “unruly behaviour” in the House.
The decision was taken after a series of meetings between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and leaders from the Opposition and Treasury benches.
MPs of all parties have been given fresh directions not to use AI-generated photos and raise slogans of a derogatory nature while protesting within the Parliament House complex.
On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a bulletin reminding the members that carrying banners and placards were prohibited within the area of the Parliament House Estate. “It has come to light that AI-generated portraits, pictures and slogans of a derogatory nature are being displayed on several of these posters, placards and banners.” “In order to keep the area and passages within the Parliament House Estate free and open for MPs… the following activities are prohibited within the area: carrying firearms, banners, placards, spears, swords, sticks and brickbats.”
The directions come in the wake of Opposition MPs using AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Hardeep Puri and alleging links with sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein. Sources said the government wanted prohibition on such activities as a condition to revoke the suspension of the Opposition MPs.
Seven Congress MPs — Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Dean Kuriakose, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Prashant Padole — and S Venkatesan of the CPI-M were suspended on February 3 for “unruly behaviour”. On Tuesday, the matter of revocation of their suspension will be taken up in the Lok Sabha after the Question Hour.
The decision to revoke the suspension was taken at a meeting of all party leaders in the Speaker’s chamber on Monday afternoon. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was present in the meeting.
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When Congress members had urged Birla to revoke the suspensions, he had said such action is taken when someone climbs on the tables. Sources said both the Ruling and the Opposition sides agreed that neither would enter the Well of the House to confront the other. No member will tear papers and throw them towards the Speaker or the Chair, sources said, quoting another key decision taken at the meeting. Also, no member will climb the officials’ table to register a protest.
Leaders from the Opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, approached the Speaker on Friday seeking the revocation of the suspension. On Monday, Congress’s K C Venugopal and Kodikkunnil Suresh (both Congress), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), T Sumathy (DMK), Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena -UBT) and Supriya Sule (NCP) met Birla again. Sources said the Speaker took the initiative in talking to the government in resolving the matter. According to sources, the Opposition had hinted at more disruptions if the eight MPs were not allowed to attend the proceedings from Tuesday.
Birla had expressed “deep concern” on Sunday over the showing of banners, placards, posters and use of certain language in the House by some MPs, and urged the leaders of all political parties to ensure discipline and high ethical conduct.
In a letter to the leaders of all the parties that have members in the Lok Sabha, Birla said the House has always had a glorious tradition of dignified discussion and dialogue but for a while now, the dignity and prestige of the country’s parliamentary democracy are being undermined by some of the members, both inside and outside the chamber and within the Parliament complex.
Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home). ... Read More