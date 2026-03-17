Suspension of all 8 Opposition MPs to be revoked today

The suspended Parliamentarians and others raise slogans over the LPG issue as MP Priyanka Gandhi looks on, in New Delhi Monday. (ANI)

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday will revoke the suspension of eight Opposition MPs, who had been suspended for the entire Budget Session for their “unruly behaviour” in the House.

The decision was taken after a series of meetings between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and leaders from the Opposition and Treasury benches.

MPs of all parties have been given fresh directions not to use AI-generated photos and raise slogans of a derogatory nature while protesting within the Parliament House complex.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a bulletin reminding the members that carrying banners and placards were prohibited within the area of the Parliament House Estate. “It has come to light that AI-generated portraits, pictures and slogans of a derogatory nature are being displayed on several of these posters, placards and banners.” “In order to keep the area and passages within the Parliament House Estate free and open for MPs… the following activities are prohibited within the area: carrying firearms, banners, placards, spears, swords, sticks and brickbats.”