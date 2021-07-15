Suspense over new PPCC chief, Rawat meets Rahul Gandhi

As the Congress prepares for a reshuffle in the Punjab unit, party leaders are eagerly awaiting to know who will be the next PPCC chief. On Wednesday, party’s Punjab incharge Harish Rawat again met AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

While some Congress leaders claim that former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu would be the next party chief, the high command is yet to make an announcement.

A few leaders in Congress said that Sidhu started calling up leaders seeking their support.

A group of workers were preparing for a show of strength for Sidhu at the Golden Temple, where he would pay obeisance immediately if he is named the PPCC chief, it is learnt.

“I am aware that he is already working on putting up a united front and have the leaders on his side,” a party leader said.

Party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat had told The Indian Express on Monday that the state will soon have a new PPCC chief. He had said that the announcement would be made within a day or two.

Harish Rawat, who has been hospitalised due to post Covid issues, has been leaving the hospital to hold meetings with senior party leaders.

On Tuesday, he met Rahul Gandhi after leaving the hospital and coming back.

On Wednesday, he was called by Rahul Gandhi for a meeting later in the evening. There was no word on what transpired in the meeting.

A senior leader said they will support Sidhu if he is made the PPCC chief but there are a few leaders who are keeping their cards closed to their chest.