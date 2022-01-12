Suspended IPS officer held after six months on the run

SUSPENDED IPS officer G P Singh, who was absconding for almost six months after being booked on charges of disproportionate assets and sedition, was on Tuesday taken into custody by the state Economic Offence Wing.

A 1994-batch officer, Singh was earlier Additional Director General of the Anti Corruption Bureau and also served as Inspector General, Raipur. He was posted as head of the police training academy before being suspended on July 5.

After his appeal for a stay on investigation and arrest warrants against him before the High Court and later Supreme Court were rejected, the suspended officer went into hiding in Gurgaon, police sources said.

A team of officials camping in Delhi managed to track him down on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the state Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Singh is being brought to Raipur and will be presented before the court on Wednesday.

In July, the Anti Corruption Bureau had carried out searches at 15 locations linked to Singh during which irregularities were unearthed.

The suspended officer is alleged to have carried out several benami transactions and acquired disproportionate assets across 15 locations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.