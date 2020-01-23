Suspended DSP Davinder Singh, four others sent to 15-day NIA custody

Davinder Singh was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants from a private vehicle, at a checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway last Saturday. Davinder Singh was arrested along with two Hizbul Mujahideen militants from a private vehicle, at a checkpoint on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway last Saturday.

Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists, was on Thursday sent to 15-day NIA custody with four co-accused. They were produced before a special judge for NIA cases Subhash Gupta today. Singh was, a day earlier, shifted to Jammu after the Jammu and Kashmir police handed over the case to NIA.

On January 11, a team of J&K Police arrested Singh, Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq and his associates Rafi Ahmad Rather and advocate Irfan Shafi when they were travelling to Jammu.

J&K Police then recommended that the case be shifted to NIA. After nod from the Home Ministry, the NIA took over the case last week and registered an FIR. Immediately after taking over the case, a seven-member team of the central agency was in the Valley.

The central agency, meanwhile, raided at least two locations in Srinagar on Wednesday in connection with the arrests. A team of NIA officials raided a residence at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Sources said arrested Hizbul commander Naveed had stayed in the house last year.

