Suspend Amit Shah from Rajya Sabha: Congress to EC

The Congress Monday approached Election Commission seeking suspension of Rajya Sabha membership of BJP chief Amit Shah and initiate proceedings against him, claiming he had concealed “liabilities”.

On the basis of a report in Caravan, Congress had Saturday alleged that Shah had not declared in his affidavit “liabilities” related to two plots of land owned by him which was mortgaged by his son Jay’s limited liability partnership Kusum Finserve against which credit facilities to the tune of Rs 95 crore were availed. BJP had rejected the charges as bogus.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App