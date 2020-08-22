scorecardresearch
Five intruders shot dead along India-Pak border in Punjab: BSF

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: August 22, 2020 11:37:36 am
two shot dead in tarn taran, two shot dead in India-Pakistan border, two shot dead in dal border outpost, bsf, bsf tarn taranTwo bodies have been recovered, the official said, adding the search operation is going on. (Representational)

The Border Security Force shot dead five intruders along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab early Saturday, a senior officer said.

He said “alert troops of the 103rd battalion noticed suspicious movement of intruders violating the IB” in the Taran Taran district of Punjab.

When asked to stop, the intruders fired on BSF troops who retaliated in self-defence. Subsequently, five intruders were shot dead, the BSF officer said.

Another BSF official said the incident happened around 4:45 am.

An intensive search operation along the front is underway.

