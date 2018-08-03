Kerala: After Nipah, West Nile viral infection suspected in Kozhikode

According to WHO, WNV is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes. (file) According to WHO, WNV is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes. (file)

A woman in Kozhikode district of Kerala is suspected of carrying a West Nile viral (WNV) infection and has been admitted to the Medical College. The initial body fluid sample taken from the 24-year-old woman and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune has been confirmed as that of the West Nile viral infection. But officials say to avoid false positives, which are common among such infections, a second sample will be sent to NIV in 10 days for a reconfirmation.

“If there is a four-fold increase in the antibody count in the second sample, only then can we say it is a West Nile infection. Right now, we are not 100% sure. But it is a suspected case,” said Dr. Jayasree V, district medical officer, Kozhikode.

“The symptoms are the same as that of Japanese Encephalitis or Meningitis. The virus is spread through mosquitoes. Man is an accidental host,” she added.

The patient hails from Pavangad in the district and is being treated at the Medical College. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people infected with the virus may not show any symptoms but some may experience fever along with body aches, joint pain, headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea. People with weak immune systems or older than 60 are more at risk of the falling ill to the infection. No vaccine has been discovered yet for the infection. Doctors may prescribe medicines to relieve pain.

Last year in the United States, the West Nile infection was reported in over 2000 patients, causing deaths of 121 people. According to WHO, WNV is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes.

There was no response to an e-mail sent with queries about the patient’s sample to the director of NIV, Pune. The reporting of the West Nile infection in Kozhikode comes two months after the district was gripped with fear and panic over the outbreak of the Nipah virus. The state’s health apparatus was put into emergency mode after 17 people died of the infection within a period of four weeks. Except one, all the victims were tied to the index case who contracted the virus in the first week of May.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App