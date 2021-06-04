Suspected terrorist ‘snatches’ gun, killed in J&K Police camp

Police had detained Malik on May 30, allegedly after recovering arms, ammunitions and explosives from him, including an unlicensed gun, as well as phones “and other warlike stores used in fabrication of IEDs”. He had been brought to the SOG camp for further interrogation.

A SUSPECTED terrorist was killed inside a camp of the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) in South Kashmir’s Tral on Thursday after he reportedly snatched a rifle from a policeman during interrogation and shot at him, leaving him critically injured.

Police said Mohammad Amin Malik, who was on police remand, hid in the interrogation room and kept shooting at police personnel, before he was killed in a joint operation of police, Army and paramilitary forces.

An official release said, “During interrogation the terror operative got hold of the service rifle (AK-47) of Constable Amjad Khan and fired indiscriminately with the intention to kill police personnel. He critically wounded Amjad Khan… The terror operative then took total control of the interrogation room and engaged police personnel by firing intermittently from the snatched weapon.”

Police said they tried to urge Malik to surrender and even called his mother to the camp but failed to convince him. “Sensing grave danger to the lives of police personnel and that of the terror operative, his mother and an Executive Magistrate were brought to the site and repeated, sincere efforts were made to persuade him to throw away the weapon and surrender,” police said. “The terror operative, however, displayed complete defiance to such persuasions and not only refused to surrender but also fired upon the police party. One of the personnel was hit and survived because of the bulletproof jacket he was wearing.”

The release said that after all efforts to get Malik to surrender had failed, an operation was launched, “following the rules and SoP of such engagement”.

Malik, who had been arrested in 2003 earlier, was once associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen, police said. His brother, linked to Zakir Musa’s Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, was earlier killed in a gunfight in 2019.