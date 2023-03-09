scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

Suspected spy pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast of Konark.

The bird was captured and handed over to the marine police.
Listen to this article
Suspected spy pigeon with devices fitted on leg caught in Odisha
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A pigeon fitted with devices, which appear to be a camera and a microchip, was caught from a fishing boat off the Paradip coast of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, with the police suspecting that the bird was being used for spying.

Some fishermen found the pigeon perched on their trawler a few days ago. The bird was captured and handed over to the marine police here on Wednesday.

“Our veterinarians will examine the bird. We will seek help of the State Forensic Science Laboratory for examining the devices attached to its legs. It appears that the devices are a camera and a microchip,” Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Rahul PR told PTI.

It also seems like something has been scribbled on the wings of the bird in a language unknown to the local police. “Experts’ help will also be sought to find out what is written,” the SP said.

Pitambar Behera, an employee of the fishing trawler ‘Sarathi’, said he saw the pigeon perched on the boat. “Suddenly I noticed that some instruments were attached to the bird’s legs. I also found that something is written on its wings. I could not understand it as it was not in Odia,” Behera said. He caught the bird as it came closer.

Also Read
RSS man’s daughter questions Rahul Gandhi on 'India's lost values', gets ...
Pearls Group arrest, Pearls Group, Pearls Group company arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Chit-fund scam: Deported from Fiji, Pearls Group director arrested
US hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO
Ghatkopar murder, ghatkopar, Ghatkopar police, advanced light helicopter (ALH), Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew safe

The pigeon was found on the trawler when it was anchored around 35 kilometres off the coast of Konark around 10 days back. Behera said he fed the bird broken rice for the past several days.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 16:53 IST
Next Story

Russia kills civilians in first huge missile wave for weeks, forces nuclear power plant off grid

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close