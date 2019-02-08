Suspected Maoists kill one in Gadchiroli

Suspected Maoists have killed one more person in Gadchiroli, taking the tally of civilians murdered by them to eight in the last 17 days.

In a statement, the Gadchiroli police identified the deceased as Anandrao Sattu Madavi (32), who was described as a police informer by the Maoists. He was taken away from Visagundi village in Bhamragad tahsil on Wednesday night by 10 to 15 members of Perimili Area Committee of CPI (Maoist) and was later shot dead, it added. The police, however, denied that Madavi was an informer. “They had similarly killed his father in 2010,” the note said, adding that “frustrated Naxalites are resorting to killing innocent tribals”.

On February 1, two persons, Nirmal Goswami and Samru Kosmi, were shot dead by Maoists near Markegaon in Dhanora tahsil. The current spate of killings had started with the Maoists gunning down three villagers from Kasnasur in Bhamragad tehsil on January 21, holding them responsible for last year’s police ambush of 40 Maoists. Later, they had killed two more persons.