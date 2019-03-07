Suspected Maoist killed in gunfight with police in Kerala’s Wayanad

A suspected member of a Maoist outfit has been killed in a gunfight with Kerala Police’ Thunderbolt force Thursday near Upavan Resort at Lakkidi in Wayanad district of the state.

The Maoist gang had reportedly arrived near Vythiri in Wayanad district to extort money and provisions from the owner of the private resort. A Thunderbolt team, that had camped nearby after reports of Maoist movement in the area, engaged them in a gunfight late Wednesday night which is reported to have continued into the early hours of Thursday.

The gunfight took place in the premises of the large resort which is located adjacent to the national highway leading to Bengaluru.

”We have recovered the body of a Maoist near the site of the encounter. Another man has been seriously injured. We are still confirming his identity. Inquest proceedings are going on. Around eight members of the Maoist gang were involved in the gunfight, ” a top police officer present at the spot said.

A Thunderbolt team had been stationed in the area after we received reports of Maoist movement in the Sugandhagiri jungles of Wayanad, the officer added.

Top officials of the state police are currently at the spot, evaluating the situation.