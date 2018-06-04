Follow Us:
Suspected kingpin in fake currency racket arrested

Police said Mohammed and his accomplice Sundar were the kingpins behind the racket and another special team was on the lookout for the latter, reportedly hiding in Kerala. 

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published: June 4, 2018 5:03:01 pm
A man suspected to be the kingpin in the recently busted fake currency racket at Coimbatore was arrested on Monday, police said.

Based on specific information, a special police team arrested Kithar Peer Mohammed from a house in Anaikatty, about 20km from Coimbatore. The racket came to light on June 1 following the arrest of Ananth while he was allegedly transporting fake currency with a face value of Rs 83 lakh in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes.

His interrogation had led police to the counterfeit currency printing unit at a house in Velandipalayam from where they recovered copying and cutting machines and chemicals, besides fake notes with a total face value Rs 20 lakh.

Police said Mohammed and his accomplice Sundar were the kingpins behind the racket and another special team was on the lookout for the latter, reportedly hiding in Kerala. Both had earlier been arrested several years ago for circulating fake currency notes.

Ananth had met them eight years ago when they were lodged in the central prison at Coimbatore.

