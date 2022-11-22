Suspected Khalistani terrorist Kulwinderjit Singh held from Delhi airport: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an alleged Khalistani terrorist at IGI Airport in New Delhi after he was deported from Thailand.

Alleged to be associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), Kulwinderjit Singh alias Khanpuria was allegedly involved in attacks on Dera Sacha Sauda and police. NIA said Khanpuria had been absconding since 2019.

NIA produced Khanpuria in a special court in Mohali on November 18 and he was remanded to police custody till November 25. “He was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including the conspiracy to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He was also involved in a bomb blast case in Connaught Place, and grenade attacks in other states in the nineties,” NIA said.

According to NIA, probe revealed Khanpuria is the mastermind behind conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks in India by targeting establishments connected to Dera Sacha Sauda as well as those of police and security forces in Punjab.

“Besides, he was also targeting senior officers of Bhakra Beas Management Board, Chandigarh, with an overall objective of creating terror in Punjab and across the country,” the NIA statement said.

While abroad, he colluded with Harmeet alias PhD, and with wanted Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode to use his India-based terrorist associates to target identified individuals and establishments.