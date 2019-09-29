Suspected JeM member held

A suspected member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad group has been arrested from a truck on the National Highway at Ambala Cantonment area here, police said Saturday.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Ismail, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said.

The police received an information on Friday evening from J&K military intelligence and Punjab Police that a suspected militant of JeM was passing through Ambala in an apple-laden truck going towards Delhi, the SP said. The police set up a ‘naka’ on Ambala-Delhi National Highway and stopped a truck. They found a man sitting in the truck who could not give his identity proof, which arose suspicion, they said.