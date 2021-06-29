Suspected heart attack: Cops on father’s death after assault by minor’s harassers in Prayagraj

A total of six persons, including three women, have been arrested. Two others are absconding.

A DAY after a 50-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by a group of men who allegedly passed lewd remarks on his minor daughter in Prayagraj, police on Monday said that the postmortem report found no injuries on the man’s body, and that he died of “suspected heart attack”.

The FIR, which was earlier registered for murder, has now been modified into a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A total of six persons, including three women, have been arrested. Two others are absconding.

“A minor girl had gone to the terrace of her house to dry clothes on Sunday morning when a few youths living nearby passed some lewd comments and started making objectionable gestures by showing her their phones. When the girl’s brother and father came to know about this, they confronted the youths. There was an argument between them, and as per the allegations, the girl’s father collapsed and died on the spot. A total of eight persons have been named in the FIR,” said SP Saurabh Dixit in a video statement on Sunday.

According to the police, the father left the spot after the argument and as he was about to reach his house, he collapsed. Dixit said the postmortem of the deceased “did not find any injury” and “it appears that the man died of a heart attack”. Thus, the FIR that was earlier registered under Section 302 has now been converted into section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) have also been invoked.