Suspected dowry death in Moga: Kin say husband, in-laws murdered woman for not giving SUV as ‘gift’

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman, who was allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws to “gift” them an SUV Brezza for the past three months since she had given birth to a baby boy, was found dead at her home in Daulatpura village of Moga Sunday.

Jyoti Bala’s husband Rishi Loomba, father in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law have been booked in connection with her death. An FIR was registered at Moga Sadar police station under section 304-B (dowry death) of IPC) on Tuesday. Her body was cremated on Monday after an autopsy at her native place Gurharsahai of Ferozepur.

The accused however have claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself. Rishi Loomba worked as a security guard with a private firm while Jyoti had left her graduation midway for her marriage.

Jyoti’s family in their statement told police that she got married in April last year and they had also given an Alto car as dowry. However, her husband and in-laws had demanded SUV Brezza and used to harass her for it. They further alleged that they had been reinforced the demand in the form of a “gift” for three months after the victim gave birth.

Jyoti’s body was found on a bed at her home in Daulatpura village. Her family said they were informed on phone that she had “committed suicide”.

Gulshan Kumar, Jyoti’s brother, said he is a farmer and their father is no more. “I could only afford to give a motorbike as dowry but after their demand for a car, I still arranged money and gave them an Alto. However they wanted an SUV Brezza and used to harass my sister for it. A few days ago, she had come to live with us for as the harassment had increased after the birth of her son. They wanted the car as a gift.”

Sub-inspector Manjit Singh said, “Her husband claimed she hanged herself and they took the body down. Autopsy report is awaited. We have arrested her husband and father-in-law. Remaining accused are absconding.” Police said Jyoti’s son was still with her husband’s family.

