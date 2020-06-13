Suspected Covid patient goes missing from Ahmedabad hospital

Ajaysinh Raulji Ajaysinh Raulji

A 40-year-old electrician from Ahmedabad who was admitted to the city’s Civil Hospital as a suspect Covid-19 case has gone missing after May 28.

Ajaysinh Raulji was taken to the hospital on May 26 by his mother Sajanben after he had complained of weakness and fever. Sajanben stayed behind at a visitors’ camp on the hospital premises on May 26 and May 27.

Sajanben claims that on May 27 night, her son sent a message through one of the hospital staff that she must go home and tend to his paralysed, bedridden father. The staff also assured Sajanben that her son’s treatment was going on.

On May 28, Ajaysinh’s neighbour Hasmukhbhai Prajapati phoned him and informed him that his mother had reached home safely. That was the last time anybody spoke to him.

On June 9, Ajaysih’s brother-in-law Pushpendrasinh Thakor travelled from Bodeli to check on him at the hospital as the family assumed he would be on the mandatory 14-day isolation.

However, Thakor could neither find him in the Covid ward nor in the transit. A panicked Thakor checked with the hospital authorities who couldn’t tell him regarding his whereabouts.

For the next two days, Thakor made rounds of the hospital and a police station in frantic attempts to locate him. Finally, on May 11, he was told by one hospital staff that online records showed that the patient was discharged on May 27 itself.

Confirming the missing person’s report, A K Patel, in-charge officer of Shahibaug police station, said, “The hospital authorities have informed us that he was discharged on May 27 since his test results came negative. His phone has been switched off and we are checking CCTV footage of the hospital for further leads.”

Dr J P Modi, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital said “no update has been received yet and we are trying to get details”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd