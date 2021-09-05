Suspected case of Nipah virus in Kerala’s Kozhikode

A suspected case of the Nipah virus has been reported in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

While an official confirmation from the health department is awaited, a source at a private hospital in Kozhikode said a 12-year-old boy, with consistent symptoms of the Nipah virus, was admitted earlier this week. The samples have been sent to the lab of the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

The boy is in a critical condition, the source said.

The last time the Nipah virus was reported in Kerala was in 2019 in Kochi. In 2018, an outbreak in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts had claimed 17 lives.

Nipah is a zoonotic virus and can be transmitted to humans from animals such as bats and pigs. The disease has a high fatality rate and there’s no known treatment or vaccine available.