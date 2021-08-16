Sushmita Dev quits Congress, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi

Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday, resigned from the party. Dev also changed her Twitter bio which now reads: the former leader of Congress.

In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sushmita Dev offered no reason behind her resignation but said that she was “beginning a new chapter of public service”.

“I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members, and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey,” Dev wrote in the letter, expressing gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for her “guidance.”

Reacting to Dev’s resignation, party leader Kapil Sibal tweeted: “Sushmita Dev. Resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut.”

The daughter of seven-time parliamentarian Santosh Mohan Dev, Sushmita Dev was considered the face of the Congress in Assam’s largely Bengali-speaking Barak Valley.