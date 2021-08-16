Sushmita Dev quits Congress, sends letter to Sonia Gandhi

Updated: August 16, 2021 10:01:32 am
Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday, resigned from the party. Dev also changed her Twitter bio which now reads: the former leader of Congress.
In a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Sushmita Dev offered no reason behind her resignation but said that she was “beginning a new chapter of public service”.
“I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members, and workers who have been a part of my memorable journey,” Dev wrote in the letter, expressing gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for her “guidance.”
Reacting to Dev’s resignation, party leader Kapil Sibal tweeted: “Sushmita Dev. Resigns from primary membership of our Party. While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it. The Party moves on with : Eyes Wide Shut.”
The daughter of seven-time parliamentarian Santosh Mohan Dev, Sushmita Dev was considered the face of the Congress in Assam’s largely Bengali-speaking Barak Valley.
