Sushma Swaraj’s statue to be installed in Vidisha: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that a statue of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj will be installed in Vidisha, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by her.

On the occasion of Swaraj’s birth anniversary on Sunday, Chouhan paid tribute to the late BJP leader at his residence here in the presence of some state ministers and senior party leaders.

“Swaraj’s contribution to the development of Vidisha is incomparable. A statue of Swaraj would be installed at the Town Hall in Vidisha,” Chouhan said, while paying tribute to the former external affairs minister.

Swaraj won from Vidisha, located about 58 km from Bhopal, in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

She died on August 6, 2019 at the age of 67.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly’s protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and other BJP leaders also paid respects to Swaraj on her birth anniversary on Sunday.