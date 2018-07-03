Sushma Swaraj victim of BJP-created ‘monster’, says Congress

Congress said Swaraj was the “victim of the Frankenstein monster and the tiger which her party, her party’s thinking has created”. (File) Congress said Swaraj was the “victim of the Frankenstein monster and the tiger which her party, her party’s thinking has created”. (File)

After having condemned the trolling of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on social media, the Congress on Monday said the senior BJP leader was the victim of the “Frankenstein monster” which her party and its thinking had created. It asked how many of Swaraj’s colleagues in the BJP had condemned the tweets trolling her.

“Anybody who created a Frankenstein monster must remember that the definition of Frankenstein monster is that they swallow you up. Anybody who rides a tiger must know that the tiger has to decide when to eat you up. You can’t decide when to dismount. This is a tiger put beneath Sushma Swaraj by the party to which she belongs. She cannot say so. Let me say it on her behalf,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

He said Swaraj was the “victim of the Frankenstein monster and the tiger which her party, her party’s thinking has created”. Recalling that the Congress had condemned the trolling, he sought to know “how many of her party colleagues have condemned it.”

Referring to the trolling, he asked “is this the India we want to live in?” Attacking the government, he said, “We had social media earlier also. Social media was not invented four years ago. The message you are sending is the climate you are creating. The climate you are creating is precisely this climate.”

