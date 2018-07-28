Sushma Swaraj urges all CMs to control illegal agents trafficking women for jobs

Swaraj at the conference in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo) Swaraj at the conference in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Ministry of External Affair’s (MEA) hands are tied when it comes to acting against agents who illegally facilitate migration of Indians to work abroad, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Friday, while urging all states to register cases against such agents operating illegally within their jurisdiction.

“This is a rampant problem. Our hands are tied. I have written to all chief ministers to control agents who traffic women for job,” Swaraj said said at the national conference on NRI Marriages and Trafficking of women and children, which was organised by the MEA and Maharashtra State Commission for Women in New Delhi.

Referring to The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday, Swaraj said: “Under the Trafficking Bill, agents will now be booked for trafficking women on pretext of employment…”

The Bill provides for the prevention, rescue, and rehabilitation of trafficked persons.

The Minister said that since the BJP government had come to power, the MEA had helped to bring back over one lakh women, including distressed Indian women deserted by their NRI spouses and those stuck abroad after being duped by agents over job opportunities.

Swaraj said she had come across cases where women were assured a certain job in one country, but trafficked to another country only to be subjected to abuse. “In several cases, these stranded Indians have created Twitter accounts to reach out to our Ministry,” the Minister said.

Dnyaneshwar Mulay, secretary (CPV and OIA), MEA, said that Indian missions and posts in other countries have been informed and sensitised about these issues. “Migrants seeking employment abroad should go through only government agents,” he said.

To regulate issues arising in marriages with NRIs, Swaraj said, the MEA is developing a portal where summons and warrants against absconding NRI husbands would be served, and if the accused does not respond he would be declared a proclaimed offender and his property would be attached.

“For this a CrPC amendment is required. Home Ministry and WCD are on it with us. A dedicated portal on our website will display list of court summons in NRI marriage cases and it will be deemed as served. The husband will be declared offender if he does not appear,” she said.

Union WCD minister Menaka Gandhi meanwhile said that a single window portal had been already set up to accept all such complaints. “The WCD provides names for lookout notices to MEA that can revoke passports in cases where husband is found guilty of abandoning his wife…Eight cases have come to us so far where passports have been revoked,” she said.

Gandhi said that while around 200 one-stop-crisis centre exist in India, over 600 more are slated to be launched for women in legal or medical aid.

According to Rakesh Kumar Garg, Chairperson of State Commission for NRI in Punjab, maximum number of complaints related to NRI marriages have been registered in the state.

