UNGA LIVE: Pakistan glorifies killers, it refuses to see the blood of innocents, says Sushma Swaraj

Saturday, September 29, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2018 8:16:52 pm
sushma swaraj live updates, Sushma swaraj, sushma swaraj UNGA address, UN General Assembly, sushma swaraj un address, External Affairs Minister unga meet Swaraj, who reached New York last Saturday, had addressed the General Debate last year as well. (Source: MEA Twitter)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorism and its verbal duplicity, as she delivered her speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. She said that Pakistan has also betrayed the US after it provided shelter to 9/11 perpetrator Osama Bin Laden. Swaraj’s speech at the global stage comes at a time when India has been trying to get a permanent seat at the UN and the recent killing of 3 SPO’s in Kashmir even as Pakistan invited foreign ministers of India for a talk.

Swaraj, who reached New York last Saturday, had addressed the General Debate last year as well. Speaking at a SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session, she called for efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. She also participated in several bilateral and multilateral meetings with her global counterparts, as well as met top UN officials. However, Swaraj had left the SAARC meeting early, in a move that was seen as a snub to Pakistan.

Follow all LIVE Updates of Sushma Swaraj's UN General Assembly speech here:

20:16 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
In 1996, India proposed a draft document on CCIT at the United Nations: Swaraj

Swaraj said that in 1996, India proposed a draft document on CCIT at the United Nations. Till today, that draft has remained a draft, because we cannot agree on a common language. On the one hand, we want to fight terrorism; on the other, we cannot define it.

20:00 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
United Nations must act as a family, it must run on compassion, not trade: Swaraj

United Nations should run on principles of a family. A family runs on compassion, not trade. In UN, we cannot say this is me and mine, We should keep every country's goals in perspective. Sushma Swaraj also talked about 150 th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. She cited Gandhi's ideals on non-violence and love as necessary ingredients for UN's decision making process.

19:53 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Swaraj attacks Pakistan PM Imran Khan's government for playing double game

Swaraj corners Pakistan on playing a double game. She says that on one hand, the new government in Pakistan invites for talks and on the other hand kills three policemen in Jammu Kashmir. Who can be a greater transgressor of human rights than a terrorist? It has been a habit of Pakistan to throw the dust of deceit, she said. 

19:49 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
PM Modi slams Pakistan on terrorism

Delivering a blow to Pakistan on terrorism, Sushma Swaraj said that Pakistan helped in hiding the mastermind of 9/11 US attacks Osama Bin Laden. She also accused Pakistan on giving safe haven to 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Sayeed.

19:42 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Sushma Swaraj talks about Ayushman Bharat, Jan Dhan and several other schemes

She talks about Jan Dhan Yojana, India's largest pro-poor welfare scheme. Over 5 million homes for poor have already been constructed under a new housing scheme, she says. Swaraj also highlights other schemes such as  Mudra Yojana and Ujjawala scheme. Under the Ujjwala scheme, 50 million free gas connections have been given so far, she says.

19:39 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Swaraj begins her speech at UNGA

Sushma Swaraj expresses condolences for Indonesia earthquake as he began her speech at UNGA. She speaks about sustainable development goals (SDG) and the commitment of India towards this. She hails the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards achieving SDGs.

19:35 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Sushma Swaraj to deliver her speech at UN General Assembly shortly

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted regarding External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's speech at the UN General Assembly.

19:20 (IST) 29 Sep 2018
Sushma Swaraj expected to speak on India-Pakistan relations, cross-border terrorism

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is also likely to speak on India-Pakistan relations, cross-border terrorism the country's long-pending demand for inclusion into the Security Council when she addresses the high-level United Nations General Assembly. Swaraj, who reached New York last Saturday, had also addressed the General Assembly last year. Her speech on the global stage comes amid troubled India-Pakistan relationship, especially after the brutal murder of a Border Security Force jawan in the Jammu region about 10 days ago.

She said terrorism remained the single largest threat to peace and stability in the region and to the world. (Express file photo)

At the SAARC foreign ministers' meeting, Swaraj harped on the need for peace and security for regional cooperation to progress and achieve economic development and prosperity. She said terrorism remained the single largest threat to peace and stability in the region and to the world. "The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia are on the rise. Terrorism remains the single largest threat to peace and stability in our region, and indeed in the world. It is necessary that we eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, without any discrimination, and end the ecosystem of its support,” she said.