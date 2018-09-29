UNGA LIVE: Pakistan glorifies killers, it refuses to see the blood of innocents, says Sushma Swaraj

Swaraj, who reached New York last Saturday, had addressed the General Debate last year as well. (Source: MEA Twitter) Swaraj, who reached New York last Saturday, had addressed the General Debate last year as well. (Source: MEA Twitter)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorism and its verbal duplicity, as she delivered her speech at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York. She said that Pakistan has also betrayed the US after it provided shelter to 9/11 perpetrator Osama Bin Laden. Swaraj’s speech at the global stage comes at a time when India has been trying to get a permanent seat at the UN and the recent killing of 3 SPO’s in Kashmir even as Pakistan invited foreign ministers of India for a talk.

Swaraj, who reached New York last Saturday, had addressed the General Debate last year as well. Speaking at a SAARC meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA session, she called for efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. She also participated in several bilateral and multilateral meetings with her global counterparts, as well as met top UN officials. However, Swaraj had left the SAARC meeting early, in a move that was seen as a snub to Pakistan.