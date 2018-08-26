Sushma Swaraj to begin Vietnam, Cambodia tour tomorrow

External affair minister Sushma Swaraj at parliament house in new delhi on tuesday. Express photo by Anil Sharma. 20.03.2018 External affair minister Sushma Swaraj at parliament house in new delhi on tuesday. Express photo by Anil Sharma. 20.03.2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will begin a four-day tour of Vietnam and Cambodia on Monday, in an effort to deepen India’s strategic cooperation with the two key nations in the ASEAN region.

Swaraj will visit Vietnam on August 27 and 28 and begin her two-day trip to Cambodia on August 29, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“The visit of the external affairs minister to Vietnam and Cambodia will provide an opportunity to hold in-depth discussions with the political leadership on a wide range of global, regional and bilateral issues and advance our strategic engagement with these countries and ASEAN region,” it said.

In Vietnam, Swaraj will co-chair the 16th meeting of the Joint Commission along with the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh. She will also meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and inaugurate the third edition of the Indian Ocean Conference.

During her visit to Cambodia, Swaraj will hold extensive talks with her Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn, covering bilateral and regional issues. She will call on Prime Minister Hun Sen and President of Senate Say Chhum.

