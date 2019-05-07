Five Indian sailors ‘abducted’ in Nigeria, Sushma Swaraj seeks action at highest level

Toggle Menu
The minister's tweet comes days after media reports suggested that pirates had abducted five Indian sailors last month and took their ship MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday asked the Indian High Commissioner in Nigeria to take the “abduction” of five Indian sailors by pirates in the African nation two weeks ago, at the “highest level”. The minister also asked Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, to prepare a report over the incident.

“I have seen news reports about abduction of five Indian sailors by pirates in Nigeria,” tweeted Swaraj on Monday.

The minister’s tweet comes days after media reports suggested that pirates had abducted five Indian sailors last month and took their ship MT Apecus in Bonny Outer anchorage in Nigeria. Their families also tweeted to the Indian commission in Nigeria, saying they were unable to contact the sailors.

On April 30, in a tweet addressed to Baijayant Panda, BJP’s vice-president ,Bhagyashree Das, wife of one of the abducted sailor Sudeep Kumar Choudhury, wrote, “Sir Plz help us to save my husband, Sudeep Kumar Choudhury 3rd Officer Merchant Navy, who has been kidnapped along with 4 other Indians from vessel, MT APECUS(IMO 733810) anchored off Lagos, Nigeria on 19.04.2019. Require ur early & urgent intervention into this matter.” She later tweeted to Swaraj as well.

The Indian commission in Nigeria wrote back saying it was in “very close touch” with the Nigerian Navy and police and that “concerned parties have made initial contact.” “Caution is of utmost importance for everyone’s safety,” it added.

