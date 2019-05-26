Sushma Swaraj intervenes after visa denied to German Padma Shri awardee

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took note of a media report about the denial of visa extension to a German Padma Shri awardee. According to the media report, the German national has threatened to return her reward over the issue.

Advertising

Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to take the step after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has been rejected by the MEA, according to the report.

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: “Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.”

Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report. –

Denied visa extension, German Padma Shri awardee threatens to return award https://t.co/oraM71HTPj via @timesofindia — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 26, 2019

Swaraj, in another tweet, also assured help to another woman who appealed to her after her husband and son’s passports were robbed from airport in Barcelona, Spain.