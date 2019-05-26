Toggle Menu
Sushma Swaraj intervenes after visa denied to German Padma Shri awardeehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sushma-swaraj-report-visa-denial-german-padma-shri-awardee-5749115/

Sushma Swaraj intervenes after visa denied to German Padma Shri awardee

German national Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to return her reward after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has has been rejected by the MEA, according to a media report.

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: “Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took note of a media report about the denial of visa extension to a German Padma Shri awardee. According to the media report, the German national has threatened to return her reward over the issue.

Friederike Irina Bruning, 61, who was awarded the Padma Shri for cow protection this year, has threatened to take the step after her application for visa extension for further stay in India has been rejected by the MEA, according to the report.

Reacting to the media report, Swaraj tweeted: “Thanks for bringing this to my notice. I have asked for a report.”

Swaraj, in another tweet, also assured help to another woman who appealed to her after her husband and son’s passports were robbed from airport in Barcelona, Spain.

