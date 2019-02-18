Sushma Swaraj reveals why she didn’t cancel her Morocco trip after learning about Pulwama attack

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday revealed that she came close to cancelling her visit to Morocco after the terror attack in Pulwama but continued her three-nation tour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention.

“It’s my first visit to Morocco. When I tour I do happily but I’ve come here with a heavy heart. I left on 16th morning and on 14th our 40 jawans were killed in Pulwama. All ambassadors thought I might cancel my visit, I thought I should cancel my visit,” Swaraj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Swaraj was addressing the Indian diaspora in Rabat, the capital city of Morocco.

“When I told this to PM, he said something which I’d like to share. He said ‘Morocco always stood with us against terrorism. It’s going to sign an agreement with us over counter-terrorism. It’s fighting radicalisation. So please go there.’ Agreeing, I came here,” she added.

On Sunday, Swaraj arrived at Moroccan capital Rabat from Bulgaria on her maiden visit to the North African nation where she met the country’s top leaders to discuss ways to consolidate strategic partnership in various sectors of mutual interest.

She is on a four-day three-nation tour to Bulgaria, Morocco and Spain as part of India’s efforts to strengthen relations with these three countries and expand avenues of cooperation.

Swaraj met her Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva on Saturday and the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues including those related to economy, agriculture and health.