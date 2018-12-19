‘Sab madam ne kiya hai’: Hamid Ansari, mother meet Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday met Hamid Nihal Ansari, the Indian national who returned to the country on Tuesday after spending six years in a Pakistani jail.

Ansari, accompanied by his mother and other family members, thanked Swaraj and the external affairs ministry for helping in his extradition. The ministry had apparently issued 96 notes verbales to Pakistan seeking consular access to Ansari.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted the video of the meeting with the caption: Welcome home, son!

In the video, also shared on Swaraj’s Twitter handle, the Minister is seen greeting a visibly emotional Ansari and his mother. Ansari’s mother is heard saying “Mera Bharat mahan, meri madam mahan, sab meri madam ne kiya hai (My India is great, my madam is great, my madam has done everything)”.

Welcome home, son! Indian national, Hamid Ansari returns home after six years of incarceration in Pakistan. EAM @SushmaSwaraj warmly welcomed him in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/vM4HXF2ORc — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 19, 2018

Mumbai based Ansari, 33, was apprehended by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies in 2012 after he crossed over to Pakistan from Afghanistan where he had reportedly gone to meet a woman he had befriended online. In 2015, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for possessing a fake identity card. He was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail on December 15 that year. His jail term ended on December 16.

The move to hand him over to India, close on the heels of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor, is being seen as an effort by both sides to separate humanitarian gestures from the tension that has engulfed the bilateral ties.