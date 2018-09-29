Sushma Swaraj leaves SAARC meet midway, Pakistan says India an ‘obstacle to regional cooperation’

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly on Thursday. (PTI photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly on Thursday. (PTI photo)

After stressing that an “environment of peace and security is essential for regional cooperation”, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj walked out of an informal meeting of SAARC foreign ministers in New York, which was taking place on the sidelines of the UNGA on Friday.

Her leaving the meeting early prompted criticism from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who later told reporters, “No I didn’t have any talk with her (Swaraj). On the positive gesture, I can say she left the meeting midway, maybe she was not feeling well.”

Indian government sources said Swaraj had another engagement, and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was present at the meeting after she left. Sources also said foreign ministers of Afghanistan and Bangladesh had left before Swaraj.

A meeting between Swaraj and Qureshi was cancelled by India last week, within 24 hours of agreeing to meet, on the grounds that Indian security personnel had been

killed by Pakistan-based terror groups and Pakistan’s attempt to glorify Hizbul commander Burhan Wani by releasing postage stamps commemorating his death.

Swaraj told the SAARC foreign ministers’ meeting, “An environment of peace and security is essential for regional cooperation to progress and achieve economic development and prosperity of our people. The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia are on the rise. Terrorism remains the single largest threat to peace and stability in our region, and indeed in the world. It is necessary that we eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, without any discrimination, and end the ecosystem of its support.”

She said the South Asia region has the potential to be the frontrunner of growth and prosperity, “But the true potential of the region can be realised only if all countries contribute constructively towards delivering on the commitments SAARC has made to the people of the region. We remain hopeful for a brighter future of SAARC together.”

Qureshi said he saw that there was this thinking in the meeting that “if we have to achieve something from this forum we have to move forward”.

“What is the way to move forward? We have to decide the next step — I have no hesitation in saying that in the way of SAARC’s progress and success and in the region’s connectivity and prosperity, there is only one obstacle and one attitude. The attitude of one nation is making the spirit of SAARC and the spirit of the founding fathers of SAARC unfulfilled and unsuccessful,” he said, in a veiled reference to India.

He added that he heard the Indian minister’s remarks at the meeting “very carefully”. “She talked about regional cooperation. My question is how will regional cooperation be possible when the region’s nations are ready to sit together and you are the obstacle in that dialogue and discussion?”

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said that the foreign minister emphasised that one country was holding the 1.7 billion people of South Asia hostage, while making vague statements and unsubstantiated, whimsical allegations.

“…One country was unnecessarily enacting hurdles and obstacles for its narrow gains,” it said, in a statement. Pakistan remains ready to hold the SAARC summit, at any date agreed on by the SAARC member states, it added.

India had boycotted the 2016 SAARC summit, citing Islamabad’s unrelenting support to terrorist activities in India and and after Pakistan-based terrorists attacked an Indian Army base in Uri.

