Express daily briefing: Sushma Swaraj passes away; why Kashmir Valley lockdown is so different this time; and more

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, final rites today

Former External Affairs minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj passed away Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. Swaraj who had earned a formidable reputation in helping overseas Indians in distress, came across as someone who was the “People’s Foreign Minister”. Her last rites will be held Wednesday at the Lodhi crematorium in New Delhi.

Kashmir Valley has seen many a lockdown but why this time it is so different

The Valley has seen many a strike, many a curfew, but this time there’s no escaping the difference — with neighbourhoods locked away from each other, Kashmir has been turned invisible even inside Kashmir. For a place where the weight of history is always heavy, rarely has the future seemed so uncertain, write Muzamil Jaleel, Bashaarat Masood and Adil Akhzer in Srinagar.

In silent Srinagar, the echo: Delhi wants Kashmir, not Kashmiris?

Kashmiri faces, which generally had two expressions — anger and hope, now bear an expression of defeat. When asked, an engineer living near Lal Chowk said “everything is finished” and there was no point seeking his opinions. A student from Pulwama studying in Jamia Milia Islamia, said, “They think they can win our hearts. It shows they just want Kashmir and not Kashmiris.” Deeptiman Tiwary reports.

Editorial: Unlock the Valley

J&K Reorganisation Bill is now law. The hard labour of politics must begin — with restoring people’s basic rights in the Valley. As Day 2 of the restrictions segue into Day 3, the Centre must recognise that the need to engage the people of Kashmir is urgent and that it can ill afford to deepen the impression that it is imposing a decision that gravely impacts their lives, by force.

Toni Morrison, Nobel-winning author who explored black identity, dies at 88

Toni Morrison, an award-winning author who explored black identity in America, died Monday at the age of 88. She was the first African-American woman to win the Nobel in literature in 1993. Some of her famous works include ‘Beloved’, ‘The Bluest Eye’, and ‘Song of Solomon’.

Chahar, Pant shine as India complete Windies whitewash

Deepak Chahar’ incisive swing bowling in a brilliant opening spell and skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant’s half-centuries helped India secure a comprehensive 7-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final T20I. Chahar took 3 wickets by conceding just 4 runs and was adjudged the Man of the Match. Krunal Pandya took away the Man of the Series award.

And finally…

Skilled forgery and the right contacts was all it took for a cobbler and small-time businessman from a slum in Mumbai to help around 300 people accused of serious crimes walk free by bailing them out on personal risk.