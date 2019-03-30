Sushma Swaraj: Indian man stabbed to death by immigrant in Germany

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday said that an Indian man was stabbed to death by an immigrant near Munich in Germany while his wife Smitha Basarur is said to be stable. Prashanth Basarur sustained multiple stab wounds before he succumbed.

Advertising

Expressing her condolences to his family, Swaraj tweeted: “Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

The couple has two children, Saakshi and Shlok, both under the care of the Indian mission office in Germany. The EAM said she has asked Indian mission in Munich to take care of their children. “I appreciate the good work by @ cgmunich. I have asked our mission to take care of their two children,” she tweeted.

Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant’s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. /1 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

I appreciate the good work by @cgmunich. I have asked our mission to take care of their two children. /2 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

Prashant and Smitha studied together in Mangalore University, where she pursued Masters in Art. Prashant completed engineering from NMAM Institute of Technology in Karkala, Karnataka. In 2016 he started working with Airbus Helicopters in Donauworth, Germany.

Further details of the incident and the couple are awaited.

Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad. https://t.co/dCgiBPsagz — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

Meanwhile, replying to a Twitter user on why she, the “most sensible” BJP leader, added the ‘chowkidar’ prefix to her name on Twitter, Swaraj said, “Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad.”