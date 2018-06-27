Sushma Swaraj hosts Eid celebrations for envoys, says India won’t allow forces of hatred to disrupt ties

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with officials from several countries at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj with officials from several countries at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday hosted Eid celebrations at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra for officials from several countries. Addressing Ambassadors and High Commissioners, she said the festival brings together people of all faiths in India as the concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — meaning the world is one family — is ingrained in the ethos of the country. She added India will never allow the forces of hatred and violence to disrupt our (the countries’) societies.

“India is home to one of the largest population of Muslims. Our celebrations of Eid are as diverse as our regions, languages, cuisine and traditions, as vibrant as our clothes and festivities, and as sweet as our traditional meethi sevaiyan and a host of savoury dishes,” Swaraj said.

“We in India have grown up believing that the world is indeed one family. The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is ingrained in our ethos,” Swaraj added. “We will never allow the forces of hatred and violence come anywhere near our peoples, and disrupt our societies.”

Festive atmosphere! Some more pics of the Eid celebration hosted by EAM @SushmaSwaraj at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra attended by envoys from many countries. pic.twitter.com/HPWIoh8xVU — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 26, 2018

Swaraj also said Ramzan, apart from abstaining from eating and drinking, was a month of abstention from worldly temptations. “It is a month to practice self discipline and self control – a test of our inner strength. It is a month where one’s behavior and outlook on life are cleansed, free of materialism that surrounds us. It is a month for sacrifice and charity, bringing out our innate empathy and selflessness towards those who are less fortunate than ourselves. And above all, it is a month for prayers and spiritual reflection,” she said.

Quoting from a speech of the King of Jordan, Swaraj said the values of compassion, mercy and tolerance, shared by billions of Muslims and non-Muslims, require us to act together for a common future.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd