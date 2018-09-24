Sushma Swaraj holds series of bilateral meetings on sidelines of UNGA meet

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with her Moroccon counterpart Nasser Bourita after a meeting, at the United Nations, Monday, Sept 24, 2018. (MEA Twitter via PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with her Moroccon counterpart Nasser Bourita after a meeting, at the United Nations, Monday, Sept 24, 2018. (MEA Twitter via PTI Photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held a series of bilateral meetings with several of her foreign counterparts discussing a host of issues, including trade, investment and capacity building.

Swaraj met Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Morocco’s Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini and Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick on the sidelines of the high-level session of the 73rd UN General Assembly that kicked off here Monday.

“Relations characterised by warmth and cordiality! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Colombia, @CarlosHolmesTru met on the sidelines of #UNGA2018. Discussed cooperation on trade & investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In another tweet, he said Swaraj and Borrell “explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives.”

On the meeting with Nepal, he said, “Close neighbour and a friend! EAM @SushmaSwaraj and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met on the sidelines of the #UNGA2018 and took stock of our bilateral relationship.”

Marking 25 years of India’s diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Kumar said the two ministers “exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade & investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs, & tourism.”

“Strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law,” he said in another tweet on Swaraj’s bilateral meeting with Mogherini.

The two discussed issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues.

“A historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days! EAM @SushmaSwaraj & Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App