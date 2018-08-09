Sushma Swaraj gives a cheeky reply when asked about travel to Bali

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for using social media to interact with citizens and coordinate between agencies in the time of crisis (Express Photo/File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for using social media to interact with citizens and coordinate between agencies in the time of crisis (Express Photo/File)

A week after The Mount Agung volcano in Bali erupted, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday was asked on Twitter whether it is safe to travel to the country. In a cheeky response, Swaraj said: “Will consult the volcano”. The Minister is known for using social media, especially Twitter, to interact with citizens and coordinate between agencies in the time of crisis.

The user, who had planned a trip to Bali from August 11 to 17, had wanted to know from Swaraj whether the government had issued an advisory on travel to Indonesia.

The Mount Agung volcano in Bali erupted last week, spewing lava and a thick column of ash as high as 2,000 metres. The eruption caused at least 700 residents around the crater to flee their homes. At least 450 flights had been halted at the Bali international airport, following the eruption, affection nearly 75,000 passengers. Operations at two smaller airports, Banyuwangi and Jember in eastern Java, had also been stopped as a precautionary measure.

I will have to consult the volcano there. https://t.co/bv2atzWtZg — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 8, 2018

The volcano last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people. Authorities have not clarified whether the volcano will erupt again.

