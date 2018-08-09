Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Sushma Swaraj gives a cheeky reply when asked about travel to Bali

Sushma Swaraj gives a cheeky reply when asked about travel to Bali

A week after The Mount Agung volcano in Bali erupted, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday was asked on Twitter whether it is safe to travel to the country. Here's how she responded.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 11:14:14 am
Sushma Swaraj responds with cheeky comment when asked about travel to Bali External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is known for using social media to interact with citizens and coordinate between agencies in the time of crisis (Express Photo/File)

A week after The Mount Agung volcano in Bali erupted, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Wednesday was asked on Twitter whether it is safe to travel to the country. In a cheeky response, Swaraj said: “Will consult the volcano”. The Minister is known for using social media, especially Twitter, to interact with citizens and coordinate between agencies in the time of crisis.

The user, who had planned a trip to Bali from August 11 to 17, had wanted to know from Swaraj whether the government had issued an advisory on travel to Indonesia.

The Mount Agung volcano in Bali erupted last week, spewing lava and a thick column of ash as high as 2,000 metres. The eruption caused at least 700 residents around the crater to flee their homes. At least 450 flights had been halted at the Bali international airport, following the eruption, affection nearly 75,000 passengers. Operations at two smaller airports, Banyuwangi and Jember in eastern Java, had also been stopped as a precautionary measure.

The volcano last erupted in 1963, killing 1,100 people. Authorities have not clarified whether the volcano will erupt again.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement