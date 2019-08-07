Sushma Swaraj, former external affairs minister, passes away at 67

Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday. She took her last breath at AIIMS where she was brought in a critical condition. The senior BJP leader, in her last Twitter post, had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s move on Kashmir saying that she was waiting for this day in her life.

Follow LIVE Updates

Advertising

A former Supreme Court lawyer, she was born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. Her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member. Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s.

In 1977, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister, at the age of 25 years. In 1996, during the 13-day government under the leadership of Atal Behari Vajpayee, she took a revolutionary step of live telecasting of Lok Sabha debates as the union cabinet minister for Information and Broadcasting.