Sushma Swaraj first death anniversary: Tributes pour in, Jaishankar says ‘always an inspiration’

Sushma Swaraj, the veteran BJP leader and former external affairs minister, died at the age of 67 on August 6, 2019 after suffering a cardiac attack. On her first death anniversary today, Swaraj is being fondly remembered by scores of political leaders including Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, who posted some of his pictures with his predecessor on Twitter saying, “Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration. @SushmaSwaraj.”

Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal and daughter Bansuri also wrote messages for her on Twitter. “Ma, you are always with me as my strength. Krishna look after my mother!” her daughter tweeted.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Harshimrat Kaur were among the leaders who paid their tributes to the former minister on Wednesday.

“Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj ji on her death anniversary. A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us,” the Lok Sabha Speaker tweeted.

“Sushmaji was a popular leader with exceptional oratory skills. Her dignified and decorous conduct in the House was exemplary. As External Affairs Minister, she made us proud with her remarkable diplomacy. She also took a novel step of assisting people through Social Media,” Birla added.

General VK Singh said that Swaraj left an indelible mark on Indian politics. “Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her first death anniversary. An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being – Sushma ji embodied all these qualities & more. She left an indelible mark on Indian politics. We are thankful to her for all her contributions,” he said.

Sushma, a former Supreme Court lawyer, was born on February 14, 1953, in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. Her father was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member. Swaraj began her political career with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in the 1970s.

In a political career spanning over 40 years, Sushma had many firsts in her stint with the BJP. In 1977, Sushma Swaraj became the youngest cabinet minister, at the age of 25 years. She was also the first woman chief minister of Delhi besides being the first minister to advocate ‘digital diplomacy’, as was evident with her prompt and round-the-clock presence on Twitter to help Indians abroad.

In 1996, during the thirteen-day government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she took a revolutionary step of live telecasting of Lok Sabha debates as the union cabinet minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Swaraj held the crucial External Affairs Ministry in the previous Modi Cabinet. Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls citing health reasons.

