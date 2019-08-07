Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, last rites to be held today in Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sushma-swaraj-dead-live-updates-former-external-affairs-minister-reactions-cremation-today-5884108/
Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, last rites to be held today in Delhi
Sushma Swaraj Death Live News Updates: Swaraj’s body will be kept at her home until 11 am Wednesday and will then be taken to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. The last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on late Tuesday at the age of 67. She was declared dead by doctors at the AIIMS in New Delhi. BJP working president J P Nadda said Swaraj’s body will be kept at her home until 11 am Wednesday and will then be taken to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. The last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.
Only hours before her death, Swaraj had posted a congratulatory message on Twitter: “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying her tribute. “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”
Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the Modi-led BJP government during 2014-2019, opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was left out of the new Cabinet. She remained politically senior to every important position-holder in the current BJP government. She was the country’s first full-time woman Foreign Minister.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condoled the Senior BJP leaders death.
In a political career spanning over 40 years, Sushma Swaraj had many firsts in her stint with the BJP. She was the youngest Cabinet minister of Haryana at just 25 years of age. She then was elected to the assembly in 1987 when Devi Lal ousted the Congress from power that triggered an electoral cascade which eventually saw the Congress lose power at the Centre in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections.
She came into national limelight because of her ideologically fierce oratory in Lok Sabha, especially during the 1996 trust vote. Her political articulation, drawn from India’s mythological traditions, endeared her to the common man who could grasp her arguments.
Her political career was a trail blazer for many a woman politician — she graduated from student politics to state politics to national politics and became an icon. Her rise within the BJP, considered a party of conservatives, was testimony to her political acumen, courage and mass appeal. She was also part of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-day government in 1996.
As Leader of Opposition, she was widely considered the natural claimant for the party’s leadership in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections given her long stint in national politics. But it was the BJP Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, who upstaged all internal calculations to become the prime ministerial candidate of the party.
Swaraj, who had a kidney transplant in 2016, had opted out of fighting the Lok Sabha elections this year due to health reasons and was left out of the new Cabinet.
Sushma Swaraj was an extraordinary political leader: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet expressed condolences. He said, " I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines."
