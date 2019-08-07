Former EAM Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, last rites to be held today in Delhi

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on late Tuesday at the age of 67. She was declared dead by doctors at the AIIMS in New Delhi. BJP working president J P Nadda said Swaraj’s body will be kept at her home until 11 am Wednesday and will then be taken to the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg. The last rites will be performed at the Lodhi crematorium.

Only hours before her death, Swaraj had posted a congratulatory message on Twitter: “Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying her tribute. “A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people.”

Swaraj, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the Modi-led BJP government during 2014-2019, opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and was left out of the new Cabinet. She remained politically senior to every important position-holder in the current BJP government. She was the country’s first full-time woman Foreign Minister.